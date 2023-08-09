Alliance Causeway Councillors Peter McCully and Cllr Richard Stewart has been observing the impact of blue-green algae on the North Coast.
“The closure of beaches because of blue-green algae and decreasing water quality has caused massive disruption both on the North Coast and across NI,” they said.
“This is especially evident during the height of tourist season, when seaside businesses stand to lose significant amounts of revenue as a result of closures, as well as the potential reputational damage for the area going forward in the future. People should be able to have confidence and pride in the quality of our beaches and natural bathing spots. I’d urge DAERA to look into this as a matter of urgency, and await their response to our questions.”