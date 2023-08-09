Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Clarity needed on measures to investigate and tackle blue-green algae, says Alliance Party representatives

Alliance Party representatives have called on DAERA to further investigate clusters of blue-green algae and look into the possible effect pollution may have played in their formation.
By Una Culkin
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Councillor Peter McCully. Credit Causeway Coast and Glen CouncilCouncillor Peter McCully. Credit Causeway Coast and Glen Council
Councillor Peter McCully. Credit Causeway Coast and Glen Council

Alliance Causeway Councillors Peter McCully and Cllr Richard Stewart has been observing the impact of blue-green algae on the North Coast.

“The closure of beaches because of blue-green algae and decreasing water quality has caused massive disruption both on the North Coast and across NI,” they said.

“This is especially evident during the height of tourist season, when seaside businesses stand to lose significant amounts of revenue as a result of closures, as well as the potential reputational damage for the area going forward in the future. People should be able to have confidence and pride in the quality of our beaches and natural bathing spots. I’d urge DAERA to look into this as a matter of urgency, and await their response to our questions.”

Related topics:DAERAPeopleCouncillors