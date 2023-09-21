The event will be held in The Mill, Main Street, Cloughmills . Refreshments will be served before the meeting and everyone is welcome to attend.

Cloughmills Community Action Team (CCAT) works to improve the social, economic and environmental life of the area. They are one of 63 community groups and arts organisations in rural-based communities across NI who are going to benefit from Arts Council’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).