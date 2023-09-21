Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Cloughmills Community Action Team to hold AGM - why not get involved?

Cloughmills Community Action Team will hold their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, at 7pm.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Cloughmills CAT are inviting you to their Annual General Meeting. Credit NI WorldCloughmills CAT are inviting you to their Annual General Meeting. Credit NI World
Cloughmills CAT are inviting you to their Annual General Meeting. Credit NI World

The event will be held in The Mill, Main Street, Cloughmills. Refreshments will be served before the meeting and everyone is welcome to attend.

Cloughmills Community Action Team (CCAT) works to improve the social, economic and environmental life of the area. They are one of 63 community groups and arts organisations in rural-based communities across NI who are going to benefit from Arts Council’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).

Related topics:AGMCloughmillsArts Council