Cloughmills resurfacing

The works in total will extend for a distance of approximately 2.6 kilometres from the B16 Bellaghy Road.

Mr Storey said: “This is positive news and will be well received by residents and motorists who use this section of road on a regular basis.

“It is vital that rural roads across north Antrim are well maintained – not just to prevent collisions and harm to road users but to minimise expenditure related to damage to vehicles caused by potholes.

“These upgrades have been outstanding for some time and will go a long way to ensuring the road surface in the immediate area is safe and fit for purpose.

“I would urge DfI to keep any disruption to local residents to a minimum for the duration of the works.”

Announcing the funding, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of these sections of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure between the hours of 7am and 6pm from Monday, January 31 until Sunday, February 13, 2022. During these times a diversion will be in place via Bellaghy Road – Dunminning Road-Station Road – Frosses Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times. The Department said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.