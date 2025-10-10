Plans have been approved for a 34 MW Battery Energy Storage System and associated large-scale electric vehicle charging hub near Creagh Business Park, Toome.

Mid Ulster District Council has given the green light to Heron Energy’s proposals for the area’s first purpose-built ultra-rapid charging superhub.

Representing an investment of approximately £25 million, the project will include a number of rapid charging points under canopies, aimed at transforming accessibility for EV drivers and helping to remove one of the major barriers to electric vehicle adoption.

At the heart of it is a state-of-the-art 34 MW Battery Energy Storage System, designed to enhance grid resilience, reduce pressure during periods of peak demand and store locally generated renewable energy for use when needed most.

By integrating this advanced storage technology, the company says the hub will play a vital role in supporting Northern Ireland’s ambition to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, while improving regional energy security and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Damien O’Callaghan, managing director of the Heron Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning approval for this ambitious project. Positioned on the key A6 route, this development will support thousands of daily commuters while advancing Northern Ireland’s renewable energy and net zero targets.

“As a local business committed to sustainability, Heron Energy is proud to be leading this initiative, delivering resilient, future-proof infrastructure that supports both economic growth and environmental progress.”

The new superhub will also feature dedicated social pods offering comfortable seating areas, a children’s play zone and refreshment services, enhancing the overall user experience for those travelling along this key route.

The development has been supported by the Electric Vehicle Association NI and Renewable NI during the planning process, both key stakeholders in shaping the future of clean transport and renewable energy policy.

Founded in 2010, Heron Energy, a subsidiary of the Heron Group, has been at the forefront of renewable energy innovation developing wind, solar and battery projects that power homes and businesses across the province.