Motorists are advised of planned lane closures during a major water infrastructure improvement scheme in Co Tyrone.

The £5.5m Blacklough Service Reservoir (SR) to Crocknabohill SR pipeline will benefit customers throughout the Pomeroy/Carrickmore area.

Commencing on Tuesday, May 6, the work will continue until January 2027. It will involve pipelaying along the Termon Road area of Carrickmore for approximately eight months and will require a lane closure.

The work will then progress onto the following roads in the wider area:

General view of the Termon Road. Photo: Google

Tremogue Road;

Loughmallon Road;

Devesky Road;

Creggan Road;

Tiroony Road;

Whitebridge Road.

Gary Mc Fadden, NI Water project manager, said: “I am delighted to announce that this major £5.5m Water Infrastructure Improvement scheme will get underway, which involves improving the essential water supply system for the Pomeroy and Carrickmore areas of County Tyrone, which will ensure the ongoing provision of high-quality water to our customers in the area.

“NI Water and our contractor Farrans Glanua JV appreciate that work of this nature can be disruptive and would like to thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as this essential improvement scheme gets underway.

"The work will help deliver a more resilient, improved water supply network and help safeguard the local water supply for many years to come.”

NI Water says work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum and access will be maintained at all times for residents who live within the affected area.

Further notifications will be issued as the the scheme progress to keep residents and business owners informed of key dates.

