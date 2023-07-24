The 2023 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving public recognition to the extra mile taken by staff in creating a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.

Assessed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, each facility is judged across a set of key criteria examining key areas including resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.

Launching this year’s awards, Chris Allen, Environment, Social and Governance Manager, Translink, said: “By showing leadership and commitment to being a good corporate citizen we aim to inspire our colleagues to make things even better for everyone that uses our services and works at our stations.

Pictured launching the 2023 awards are l-r Anna Green, Field Officer, KNIB, Chris Allen, Environment, Social and Governance Manager, Translink and Blaithin Irvine, Station Supervisor, Translink. Credit Translink

“Embracing four key themes around Safety, Environment, Health and Community, staff create a strong positive culture to make life better connected for all which further drives more people to use public transport as their first choice for travel, today for tomorrow. These positive steps not only help to improve lives locally but also feed into wider global sustainability development goals helping to create a better world around us.

“Following the high standard of entries last year, we’re looking forward to more strong performances across the public transport network as colleagues display a real sense of pride in their workplace and I’d like to wish everyone good luck in their efforts this year.

“Attractive facilities play an important role in the overall visitor experience. During the summer months we’re looking forward to welcoming passengers to our stations and would encourage them to take advantage of bus and rail services plus good value tickets to enjoy all that’s on offer across Northern Ireland – find out more at www.translink.co.uk/daysout,” said Chris.

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “We look forward to getting this year’s SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards underway. This important programme recognises and celebrates best practice across Translink in terms of safety, positive environmental action and engagement with local communities.”