Coleraine celebrates success at Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation
Coleraine took home the top accolade in the Best Large Town category at a special event at Belfast Castle. The popular horticultural and community awards are held to celebrate community and council gardeners.
They showcase the work and dedication gardening teams dedicate to creating beautiful plant and floral displays, cleaning up local beauty spots, boosting biodiversity, and developing green areas for the public.
Speaking after accepting the award on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Callaghan said: “We are very proud that Coleraine was selected as the overall winner in its category and I want to recognise that this success is down to the hard work and expertise of our parks staff.
“These teams work all year all round, preparing, planning and planting to ensure the town is blooming with colour and looking its very best for both the local community and visitors. The Borough’s floral displays create a positive, welcoming environment and the increased use of wildflowers, in partnership with DFI roads, has also helped provide
habitat for our pollinating wildlife.”
Speaking at the award presentation, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow added: “Ulster in Bloom reflects Translink’s commitment to better connect people and places across Northern Ireland and the importance of bringing people together. These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the community spirit, commitment and efforts of local volunteers, council teams and Translink staff.
“They showcase how planting, weeding, watering, and cleaning-up can transform spaces, from floral displays to bug hotels, boosting biodiversity and creating beautiful and welcoming community spaces for people to connect, which our winners should be very proud of.”
The 2023 Award winners by category were: City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town – Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town – Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village – Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).