Coleraine celebrates success at Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, has paid tribute to all those involved in bringing about Coleraine’s success in the Ulster in Bloom Awards 2023.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:56 GMT
Coleraine took home the top accolade in the Best Large Town category at a special event at Belfast Castle. The popular horticultural and community awards are held to celebrate community and council gardeners.

They showcase the work and dedication gardening teams dedicate to creating beautiful plant and floral displays, cleaning up local beauty spots, boosting biodiversity, and developing green areas for the public.

Speaking after accepting the award on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Callaghan said: “We are very proud that Coleraine was selected as the overall winner in its category and I want to recognise that this success is down to the hard work and expertise of our parks staff.

Coleraine - Winner of the Large Town/Small City Category in Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023. CREDIT ULSTER IN BLOOMColeraine - Winner of the Large Town/Small City Category in Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023. CREDIT ULSTER IN BLOOM
Coleraine - Winner of the Large Town/Small City Category in Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023. CREDIT ULSTER IN BLOOM

“These teams work all year all round, preparing, planning and planting to ensure the town is blooming with colour and looking its very best for both the local community and visitors. The Borough’s floral displays create a positive, welcoming environment and the increased use of wildflowers, in partnership with DFI roads, has also helped provide

habitat for our pollinating wildlife.”

Speaking at the award presentation, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow added: “Ulster in Bloom reflects Translink’s commitment to better connect people and places across Northern Ireland and the importance of bringing people together. These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the community spirit, commitment and efforts of local volunteers, council teams and Translink staff.

“They showcase how planting, weeding, watering, and cleaning-up can transform spaces, from floral displays to bug hotels, boosting biodiversity and creating beautiful and welcoming community spaces for people to connect, which our winners should be very proud of.”

Celebrating Coleraine’s Win in the Large Town/Small City category Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Stephen Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Rodney Boyd and Winston Brogan, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA. CREDIT AARON MCCRACKENCelebrating Coleraine’s Win in the Large Town/Small City category Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Stephen Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Rodney Boyd and Winston Brogan, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA. CREDIT AARON MCCRACKEN
Celebrating Coleraine's Win in the Large Town/Small City category Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Stephen Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Rodney Boyd and Winston Brogan, Parks and Recreations, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA. CREDIT AARON MCCRACKEN

The 2023 Award winners by category were: City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town – Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town – Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village – Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

