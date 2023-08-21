Four Radius Housing schemes have been awarded Green Flags by Keep NI Beautiful – and one Coleraine scheme has scooped a prize for the second time.

Rathain Fold in Coleraine is one of four social housing schemes which has been awarded Green Flag status by Keep NI Beautiful. This is the second year Rathain has received this award for its garden. Credit: Radius Housing

This is the second year Radius schemes have been recognised by Keep NI Beautiful, and Rathain Fold in Coleraine has been awarded the Green Flag for a second time.

The Green Flag Award scheme is a national accreditation scheme which recognises excellence in the management of outdoor green spaces which are accessible to the public. It is seen as a way of encouraging high environmental standards and setting a benchmark of excellence in recreational green spaces. The scheme is administered in Northern Ireland by Keep NI Beautiful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining Rathain Fold and Maine Fold in Randalstown as Green Flag holders are Neilsbrook Fold in Randalstown, and Gortgole Fold in Portglenone. The Flags were presented at a special ceremony in Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry, by founder of Grow It Yourself, author and TV presenter, Mick Kelly.

Melanie Rintoul, Senior Communities Officer at Radius Housing said: “Last year four Radius Housing schemes became the first housing association gardens to be awarded Green Flags by Keep NI Beautiful, and we are delighted that this year we have again been awarded four Green Flags. It is particularly exciting that Rathain Fold and Maine Fold have been recognised for a second time.