Coleraine is top of the crop

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Coleraine was announced as winner of the large town/small city category.

The 2022 Award winners by category were: Large Town / City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town / Small City - Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Pictured -R Cllr Martin Kearney, President NILGA; Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President NILGA; John Thompson, Translink Safety and Corporate Responsibility Manager; Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Noel Davoren from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Special Award winners for outstanding presentation were: Larne Renovation Generation; Lorcan Doran from Saintfield Community Centre for the Youth Award; McConnells Bar, Doagh; and Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh.

Margaret Murphy, from Cullybackey Community Partnership the winner of the Ken Powles Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.

The Best Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council).

Speaking at the results event, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small.

"Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy.

"The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom winners and participants.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 Competition should contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972.