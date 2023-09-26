Considered Co, a zero waste and refill shop in Coleraine, has recently achieved Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘PlasticSmart’ award.

Marc and Emily of Considered Co in Coleraine. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Run by local couple, Marc and Emily Williamson, Considered Co is an eco friendly shop on the Lodge Road, providing more than 100 different products, all without a scrap of plastic packaging.

The owners promote a sustainable lifestyle, encouraging customers to reduce their waste footprint by bringing in their own refillable containers or purchasing one in-store.

‘PlasticSmart’ is a campaign run by Council’s Environmental Resource Officer team, which aims to help us all reduce plastic use, particularly single use plastic, and increase recycling in the Borough with simple, practical actions.

Making simple swaps like using a refillable water bottle, avoiding plastic straws, packaging and bags and going for reusable coffee cups and bulk buying in a refillable container are all good moves for us and our environment.

Emily, from Considered Co, explained: “Inspired by our love of the planet and conscious decisions to lead an ethical lifestyle, Considered Co embodies sustainable shopping practices that benefit the earth and our bodies. As a zero waste and refill store, we offer plastic-free and packaging-free alternatives to traditional weekly supermarket purchases.

“We encourage customers to bring their own clean containers or purchase one of ours to fill with our beautiful and sustainable bulk products. Our refill section includes a large variety of household cleaning products, shampoo, conditioner & body wash, baking ingredients, cooking ingredients, hot drinks, snacks and more.

“We currently have over one hundred products to refill! We also offer plastic-free alternatives to so many items in your home - dish brushes, deodorants, beeswax candles, period products, stationery and everything in between.”

Marc added: “Our mission is to promote a sustainable lifestyle by encouraging customers to reduce their waste footprint. Our store not only helps to reduce plastic waste but also offers high-quality products at affordable prices, making it an attractive option for those who are environmentally conscious and budget-friendly.”