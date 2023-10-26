Coleraine has been recognised at the RHS Britain in Bloom 2023 UK Finals as the best ‘Large Town’.

Noel Davoren, Council’s Estates Manager joins some of his team and Britain in Bloom judges Rae Beckwith and Roger Burnett as they review Coleraine’s displays. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Coleraine won the overall award for horticultural excellence and was awarded gold in the ‘Large Town’ category, as well as receiving a certificate of achievement for sustainable gardening.

Judges assessed Coleraine’s entry for the prestigious competition back in August, and Council’s Estates team is overjoyed with these accolades.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, who attended the awards ceremony, said: “On behalf of the entire Borough, I want to congratulate all those involved with the preparation for Coleraine’s entry in Britain in Bloom.

A living wall in Coleraine’s town centre provided a noteworthy point of interest for Britain in Bloom judge Rae Beckwith. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“Being recognised with three awards is a real accomplishment, especially as we were up against very strong competition from across the UK. Biodiversity and sustainable practice are high on the agenda for Council’s Estates team, and we are pleased that our hard work has been so wonderfully recognised with the overall award for horticultural excellence, and also a certificate for sustainable practice.”

The announcement follow’s Coleraine’s recent win in the ‘Large Town’ category of Ulster in Bloom for the second year in a row, with neighbouring Ballymoney also recognised with 3rd place for ‘Best Town’.

Noel Davoren, Council’s Estates Manager said: “For Coleraine to receive the overall award for horticultural is a real privilege for our team. We are also delighted to have been awarded Gold in the Large Town category and to be recognised for our sustainable practices.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work of my colleagues in the Estates team and beyond, and I’d like to thank them all for their dedication. I’d also like to thank partners DFI Roads, our local primary schools and The Crafty Cuppa Club for their support.

Winners of the Discretionary Award for Horticultural Excellence Award category, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with Tayshan Hayden-Smith. Credit Royal Horticultural Society

“Congratulations to all the finalists, and to the towns and villages in our Borough and beyond who work hard to provide these welcoming displays.”

Winners were presented with their trophies at the RHS Britain in Bloom 2023 awards ceremony, held in London, and unveiled to the public on BBC’s The One Show.