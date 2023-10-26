Coleraine voted best 'Large Town' in RHS Britain in Bloom 2023 UK Finals
Coleraine won the overall award for horticultural excellence and was awarded gold in the ‘Large Town’ category, as well as receiving a certificate of achievement for sustainable gardening.
Judges assessed Coleraine’s entry for the prestigious competition back in August, and Council’s Estates team is overjoyed with these accolades.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, who attended the awards ceremony, said: “On behalf of the entire Borough, I want to congratulate all those involved with the preparation for Coleraine’s entry in Britain in Bloom.
“Being recognised with three awards is a real accomplishment, especially as we were up against very strong competition from across the UK. Biodiversity and sustainable practice are high on the agenda for Council’s Estates team, and we are pleased that our hard work has been so wonderfully recognised with the overall award for horticultural excellence, and also a certificate for sustainable practice.”
The announcement follow’s Coleraine’s recent win in the ‘Large Town’ category of Ulster in Bloom for the second year in a row, with neighbouring Ballymoney also recognised with 3rd place for ‘Best Town’.
Noel Davoren, Council’s Estates Manager said: “For Coleraine to receive the overall award for horticultural is a real privilege for our team. We are also delighted to have been awarded Gold in the Large Town category and to be recognised for our sustainable practices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This would not have been possible without the hard work of my colleagues in the Estates team and beyond, and I’d like to thank them all for their dedication. I’d also like to thank partners DFI Roads, our local primary schools and The Crafty Cuppa Club for their support.
“Congratulations to all the finalists, and to the towns and villages in our Borough and beyond who work hard to provide these welcoming displays.”
Winners were presented with their trophies at the RHS Britain in Bloom 2023 awards ceremony, held in London, and unveiled to the public on BBC’s The One Show.
Commenting on Coleraine’s performance at RHS Britain in Bloom, the Judges said: “Coleraine, with its long and illustrious history of involvement in both UIster in Bloom and RHS Britain in Bloom, never fails to impress."