Coleraine has been named as the best Large Town/Small City in the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, which recognise the work carried out by gardening enthusiasts and council teams in local cities, towns and villages.

The popular horticultural and community awards, which were hosted at The Guildhall, Derry~Londondery, celebrate the work and dedication gardening teams give to create beautiful plant and floral displays, clean up local beauty spots, boost biodiversity, and develop and maintain green areas for people to enjoy.

The winners by category were City Large Town / City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town / Small City - Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Friels Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh won a special award for Impressive Floral Heritage.

Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic example of community spirit and demonstrates the great achievements that can be made when people come together. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which recognises and celebrates the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups across Citie, towns and villages, big and small.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the amazing achievements of great team work and partnerships and the success of coming together to take pride in the places where we live and work to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.

"As your Local Government Association, NILGA represents and promotes local government on behalf of all councils and the competition helps us, as NILGA, councils and councillors, to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns and villages."

