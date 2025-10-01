The chair of Coleraine Harbour Commissioners has welcomed news of £1.2m funding for essential work at the Barmouth Moles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First constructed in the 1880s, the Barmouth Moles – located between Portstewart and Castlerock - are critical stone-and-concrete breakwaters that protect the point where the River Bann meets the Atlantic Ocean.

They preserve navigability into Coleraine Harbour, reduce the risk of tidal flooding and shield the surrounding coastline and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced £1.2m funding for the essential repair work, chair of the Coleraine Harbour Commissioners, Robert J Skelly, said: “We are extremely grateful to Minister Kimmins for recognising the importance of this infrastructure and for acting decisively to fund these urgent repairs.

First constructed in the 1880s, the Barmouth Moles are critical stone-and-concrete breakwaters that have, for generations, protected the point where the River Bann meets the Atlantic Ocean. CREDIT CHRIS HILL

"This investment not only addresses pressing health and safety concerns but also strengthens long-term resilience for the entire estuary region.

“I would also like to sincerely thank our local representatives – Gregory Campbell MP (DUP), Caoimhe Archibald MLA (Sinn Féin), Claire Sugden MLA (Independent Unionist), Maurice Bradley MLA (DUP) and Cara Hunter MLA (SDLP) along with the Councillors from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council – for their consistent support and advocacy on this issue.

"Their cross-party cooperation has been instrumental in achieving this outcome,” added Mr Skelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1.2 million funding will enable the replacement and reinforcement of the rock armour that protects the moles from the full force of the Atlantic Ocean. Years of weathering and tidal action have left sections of the structure vulnerable, posing an increasing risk to navigation, coastal

integrity and public safety.

The works, to be led by Coleraine Harbour Commissioners, will restore structural integrity and stability to the Barmouth Moles, reduce the risk of tidal flooding in the surrounding area, protect local communities and coastal ecosystems and maintain safe navigability of the River Bann for commercial and recreational vessels.

The Chair continued: “This is a significant moment for our Harbour and the communities along the North Coast. The Barmouth is more than a piece of infrastructure, it is a vital link between land and sea, heritage and future development. This announcement marks a clear commitment to its protection.”