Community-based campaign welcomes applications for pollinator grants

The Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award, which is currently open to applications until 12pm on Friday April 22, is providing funding of £100,000 to one group or partnership for the creation of a bespoke pollinator garden to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Provided by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and administered by Live Here Live Here, the grant will cover 95% of the cost to establish, enhance or develop a community pollinator garden and applications from community groups and partnerships between community groups in urban and rural areas are welcomed.

Speaking about the funds, Helen Tomb, Manager at Live Here Love Here, says: “We’re delighted to support DAERA’s Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award and School Pollinator Garden grants.

Pictured, from left, pupil Ahmed Hussein and teacher Ciara McKee, St Joseph's College with Live Here Love Here manager Helen Tomb and pupil Bhagya Rajesh, St Joseph's College.

Pollinators are incredibly important to our environment and are in decline, so we hope that this funding will provide a stimulus for people to nurture them.”

Also funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and delivered by Live Here Live Here are the School Pollinator Garden Grants. This scheme, which is open to applications from schools, colleges and universities across Northern Ireland, will provide capital grants from £3,000 to £12,000.

The grants, which are open to projects in both rural and urban settings, will cover 100% of costs to schools, colleges and universities wishing to establish, enhance or develop a pollinator garden and increase pollinator-friendly land management techniques. Applications must be submitted by 12pm on Thursday April 28.

Ciara McKee, Eco-Schools Co-Ordinator at St. Joseph’s College, Belfast, comments, “We’re really excited that schools in urban locations will be eligible for the next phase of pollinator grants. Our school has a very popular eco-club which enables our students to spend more time learning about a wide range of environmental issues, which is so important for them and their future lives and careers.

“Pollinators are of vital importance to nature, and consequently the economy, so finding out more about them supports learning across a wide range of curriculum subjects.”

Helen Tomb continues, “At Live Here Love Here, we endeavor to create a cleaner, greener and healthier Northern Ireland and hope that these schemes will inspire environmental heroes in schools and communities across Northern Ireland to create and nurture their own pollinator garden, which will help to improve biodiversity in their local area.”

To apply for the Platinum Jubilee Pollinator Garden Award, please complete your application online at www.liveherelovehere.org/platiniumjubileegarden