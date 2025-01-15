Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for a new solar farm in Limavady has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The PAN was submitted by agents, Bell Rolston, on behalf of the applicants, ABO Energy Northern Ireland Ltd, and seeks permission for the 33-hectare farm, generating 28 megawatts of power annually, on lands near Ballyleagry Road and Edenmore Road in the town.

A community consultation event, with information on display and the project team present, will take place from 12pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 20, at Limavady’s Balteagh Presbyterian Church.

A dedicated consultation website (www.ballyleagrysolarfarm.com) will be live for a period of 21 days from February 20, giving the public an opportunity to view information about the project, contact the project team, and provide feedback via post or email.