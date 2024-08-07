Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision on the provision of a new playground by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at Fisherwick in Ballymena has been deferred pending a site visit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was told at a meeting in The Braid that concerns were raised by councillors about the proposed location of the new play park requesting that local residents and the Housing Executive were consulted regarding options for a site in the area.

A resident survey, which took place earlier this summer, indicated that of the 91 responses, 66 (73 per cent) were in favour of the proposed location with 17 ( 18 per cent) opposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments suggested that the proposed site between Fisherwick Crescent and Fisherwick Gardens is “too close to the road”, “too small” and the proximity to housing was also highlighted.

Fisherwick Crescent. Pic: Google Maps

The council has indicated the play park would include fencing to “ensure safety, designed to consider proximity to housing” and it would be a “local play park which will include a small range of equipment”.

The local authority has also noted the “topography of the proposed site will be challenging due to the changing levels” and there will be “significant costs associated with cut/fill to create a suitable level”.

All Abilities

It has also been stated: “The proposed site is very small even for a loc al play park and the size and topography of the site will result in difficulties in creating an accessible, inclusive play park to include appropriate equipment for all abilities”. A utililities’ cable and pole are present on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor Cllr Breanainn Lyness. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Speaking at the committee meeting, Ballymena Sinn Fein Councillor Breanainn Lyness, Deputy Mayor, said: “This has been ongoing for a long time. The people of Fisherwick have been asking for a local play park.”

Cllr Lyness went on to say he knows it will be a small play park for toddlers and it will “not be too big or too expensive”. “I am fully supportive of this and would like it to go through tonight. I feel as if the people of the area have waited long enough.”

Lindsay Houston, the council’s parks and open space development manager, noted play equipment would have to be planned with regard to foundations which would impact on the type of equipment that could be installed.

Cllr Lyness commented: “We are at the final hurdle and now there are more obstacles. It appears it is being kicked down the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parks manager stated funding has been agreed within the capital plan although the project may not progress until the next financial year “due to the nature of the site”.

Carrick Castle Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray stated: “This is exactly the right approach. We need to get this right. The best decision to make the best impact for the community is the way forward.”

Ballymena DUP Cllr Reuben Glover proposed delaying a decision pending a site visit, seconded by party colleague Knockagh Cllr Marc Collins.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter