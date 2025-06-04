Corncrakes once faced with extinction now present on Rathlin Island, says RSPB NI

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST

RSPB NI has confirmed that six calling male corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season.

This is the highest number to be counted in recent memory, after the bird faced extinction from Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Now, Rathlin Island remains the only place in Northern Ireland where the species are confirmed breeding. A dedicated effort by RSPB NI staff, volunteers and landowners is helping to change the fate of the corncrake.   

RSPB NI formed the ‘Giving Corncrake a Home’ project in 2010 bringing volunteers together to dig, wash and transport nettle rhizomes to the island to provide the dense, early cover corncrakes rely on to breed successfully.

RSPB NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season.Pictured are the Corncrake Crex Crex birds. Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)RSPB NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season.Pictured are the Corncrake Crex Crex birds. Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)
RSPB NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season.Pictured are the Corncrake Crex Crex birds. Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

In 2014, the habitat creation efforts paid off when the first Corncrake returned to Rathlin Island year-on-year. 

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Warden on Rathlin said: “When I was growing up, corncrakes were everywhere, you couldn’t step outside without hearing them.

"Now, even one call is rare. That’s why creating early cover with nettle rhizomes is so important. Without it, Corncrakes could have disappeared from Rathlin for good.”  

Claire Barnett, RSPB NI’s East Area Manager, said: “I remember being out on Rathlin in 2014, walking the fields and hearing the corncrake call as they were becoming re-established. It was a moment of hope, but I never imagined we’d one day be hearing six.

NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season. Nettle rhizomes being replanted on Rathlin by a group of RSPB NI volunteers and staff, March 2025. CREDIT Christopher CurranNI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season. Nettle rhizomes being replanted on Rathlin by a group of RSPB NI volunteers and staff, March 2025. CREDIT Christopher Curran
NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season. Nettle rhizomes being replanted on Rathlin by a group of RSPB NI volunteers and staff, March 2025. CREDIT Christopher Curran

"It’s incredible. This is down to years of hard work by our team, the community and volunteers. We're aiming for ten calling male corncrakes on Rathlin, and with the right habitat and care, we’re confident we can get there.”  

