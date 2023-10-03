Register
Council appeal for information after rubbish dumped at Carrickfergus cemetery

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has urged anyone with information on a recent incident of fly-tipping at a Carrickfergus cemetery to contact their enforcement team.
By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
It comes after a number of black rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend.

In photographs provided by a local resident, the bags can be seen beside an overflowing brown refuse bin.

Household waste including plastic tubs, foam packaging, cat food sachets, egg shells, and even a ceramic mug litter the ground, just metres from some of the graves.

A number of rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend. Photo: SubmittedA number of rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend. Photo: Submitted
A number of rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend. Photo: Submitted

Victoria Road cemetery is only a few minutes’ drive from Sullatober Household Recycling Centre in the town.

A MEABC spokesperson said the council was “aware” of the incident and is liaising with partners to have the material removed.

Council would appeal for anybody with information regarding this incident, or any incidents of fly tipping throughout the borough, to report it to our enforcement team via council’s website or the Reportable app,” the spokesperson added.

