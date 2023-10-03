Council appeal for information after rubbish dumped at Carrickfergus cemetery

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has urged anyone with information on a recent incident of fly-tipping at a Carrickfergus cemetery to contact their enforcement team.

It comes after a number of black rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend.

In photographs provided by a local resident, the bags can be seen beside an overflowing brown refuse bin.

Household waste including plastic tubs, foam packaging, cat food sachets, egg shells, and even a ceramic mug litter the ground, just metres from some of the graves.

A number of rubbish bags were dumped at Victoria Cemetery over the weekend. Photo: Submitted

Victoria Road cemetery is only a few minutes’ drive from Sullatober Household Recycling Centre in the town.

A MEABC spokesperson said the council was “aware” of the incident and is liaising with partners to have the material removed.