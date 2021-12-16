Council commit to Plastic Promise

The UK Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan, supported by the Northern Ireland Civil Service, aims to remove all single-use plastic from central government estate offices.

The initiative is also supported by DAERA.

By committing to the Plastic Promise, council will reduce and eventually remove consumer single-use plastic from its offices and properties within a timeframe to be agreed.

To demonstrate commitment, Causeway Coast & Glens Council will address single-use plastics in its operations and services to reduce and remove consumer single-use plastic where viable and practical.

It will also work within its supply chains to reduce and remove single-use plastic and work with elected members, staff and local communities to change behaviour towards using single-use plastic.

Members of the Environmental Services Committee were informed that council already promotes PlasticSmart which aims to reduce plastic use and increase recycling in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

Examples of PlasticSmart in action in the borough include work with schools and businesses to achieve PlasticSmart accreditation and the promotion of the ‘H2O on the Go’, an initiative to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles.

Proposing the recommendation was accepted, DUP Councillor Alan McLean said: “This is what we should be doing, we need to get ourselves geared into that way of going.”

Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle seconded the proposal adding: “Anything we can do to enhance our compliance and encourage others is good. Last week in council we had very welcome refreshments provided by the Mayor but we did have polystyrene plates which are plastic.

“So afterwards I spoke to the Mayor and Chief Executive about it and the Mayor’s office has confirmed they will take note of addressing that with future catering orders. Every small step is helpful.”