Council gives go ahead for new practice area at Glen Rovers GAC

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has given the green light to plans for a new practice area at Glen Rovers GAC.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit NI WorldCauseway Coast and Glens Borough Council's headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit NI World
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit NI World

Along with the creation of the new practice area, work will include the erection of fences and gates to enclose practice area. There will also be a hurling wall, associated infrastructure, landscaping and planting.

The club is located on the Glenshesk Road, Ballymoney. According to the Development Management Officer Report, the application site currently forms part of a larger agricultural field, with “relatively flat” land.

The practice area will be adjacent to the existing practice pitch to the south. Immediately to the east is the existing parking area for the club. While the new development is closer to a nearby dwelling than the existing pitches, “it is not anticipated it will result in unacceptable impact on amenity”.

The report adds: “Environmental Health have been consulted and have advised they have no adverse comment. No objections have been received.”

