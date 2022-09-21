Council joins All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

The Plan was first launched in 2015, and it now brings together over 90 organisations who work together to ensure the long-term future of pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, and other insects.

Worryingly, one third of the bee species on the island of Ireland is now threatened with extinction because of a drastic reduction in the number of flowers which provide their food and a lack of safe nesting sites within our landscapes.

To address this, the Plan aims to create an island-wide environment where pollinators can survive and thrive.

A wildflower bed maintained by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Abbey Street in Coleraine

Welcoming participation in the plan, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace: “Our Council already carries out many of the actions supported by the Pollinator Plan, including the provision of wildflower beds and meadows and the Don’t Mow Let It Grow scheme. Collectively they help to ensure that our pollinators can find ample food sources, and rich, safe habitats.

“I’m very pleased to see that we have now formalised our commitment to sustaining pollinators by working in partnership with this internationally renowned strategy to reverse declines in biodiversity. It’s encouraging to see that there is a growing understanding about the importance of pollinators, for farmers, gardeners and for our environment in general. We are very proud of the beautiful landscapes in Causeway Coast and Glens, and it is crucial that we do all we can to preserve and enhance these for the future.

“Our biodiversity work has been enhanced by community support and the efforts of our Parks staff, who have embraced a new approach to planting, floral displays, and how we manage our open spaces. This collaboration with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan marks another significant step forward, and I am very pleased to confirm our participation in this strategy.

A wildflower bed filled with pollinator-friendly blooms near Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s office in Coleraine

“We will continue to lead the way in preserving our important biodiversity, and I look forward to seeing how we can build on our good work with the support of this scheme”

Last year, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s work to create healthy habitats for pollinators was featured in a new publication called ‘Working Together for Biodiversity – Tales from the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan 2015-2020’. It brought together inspirational conservation stories from across Ireland carried out by communities, schools, businesses and local authorities.

Locally, Causeway Hospital is also a partner in the plan after it became the first healthcare site to officially sign up as a supporter in 2021.