Council makes Plastic Promise

The decision was taken at a full Council meeting earlier this month, following an approach from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) and Tackling Plastics NI (TPNI).

This decision was ratification of a vote taken by the Environmental Services Committee.

The Plastic Promise is a commitment to reduce and remove single-use plastic across the Council estate, where possible.

To demonstrate this commitment, Council will address single-use plastics in operations and services to reduce and remove consumer single-use plastic where viable and practical, work with supply chains and elected members, staff and communities to change behaviour towards using single-use plastic.

Currently, Council promotes PlasticSmart as part of its LiveSmart programme which aims to reduce plastic use and increase recycling through simple, practical actions.

Schools and businesses are encouraged to achieve PlasticSmart accreditation. Alongside this, the ‘H2O on the Go’ initiative aims to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles by creating a network of businesses where the public can ask for water bottles to be refilled.

In other business at the same meeting, it was agreed to accept a recommendation about resurfacing, replacement lighting and designating the site at Ballintoy Harbour and car park to a private lands car park.