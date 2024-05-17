Councillor calls for Causeway Coast and Glens Council to mark Portstewart being voted Best Place to Live with signs
A motion was put forward by Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart at an Environmental Service Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 14.
Ald Stewart said: ”As a resident, I was delighted that our town was named best place to live in Northern Ireland by the prestigious Sunday Times ‘Best places to Live 2024’ list.”
“As council, we should mark this honour, so I therefore propose that we place signs acknowledging this at each entry to Portstewart.
“The annual guide is compiled by expert judges who visit all locations and assess factors like schools, transport, culture, access to green spaces, and the health of the high street.
“It’s not hard to see why Portstewart was placed at the top spot, as judges praised the town’s year-round community spirit, describing it as the beating heart of Northern Ireland’s most graceful seaside town.
“The qualities of Portstewart and dedication of its residents make it a standout destination, and the recognition is well-deserved.”
Alliance Councillor Lee Kane said signs showing Ballymoney as the best high street in the country “has definitely helped us, so hopefully this will help Portstewart too”.
DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop said it was important that the achievement was known to a wider audience, but argued that the council could be “inundated with signs”.
She added: “I would love a sign in Bushmills saying it’s the gateway to the Giant’s Causeway, and I’m not disagreeing with the sentiments of the proposal, but I think there could be an inundation of signage within our borough.”
DUP Alderman Aaron Callan asked if there was protocol within the council for how long the signs would stay up. Ald Callan added: “Especially for a 2024 Best Place to Live Award, obviously in five or 10 years it might not be applicable.”
Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, said there was no council policy for signs but, given the number of recent, similar requests it would be “prudent for us to bring back a policy for this so there’s a criteria for the duration [signs are] installed for.”