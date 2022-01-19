Councillor highlights horrendous state of Clough Main Street

TUV Braid Councillor Christopher Jamieson pictured at Main Street in Clough with local resident Victor Gibson Councillor Jamieson has written to the Department of Infrastructure to highlight what he describes as “the horrendous condition” of the street.

He said: “Obviously winter weather takes its toll on road every year but this the longterm neglect of this street is clear for all to see.”

In his letter, he wrote: “I appreciate that staff and budgets are under pressure but this is a residential area, a road lined with homes, which should never have been allowed to get into anything like this state. “I believe it should be an urgent priority to address this matter.”