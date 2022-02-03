Councillors seek more suggestions for name of Ballyclare’s new £4m relief road

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening, DUP Alderman Mandy Girvan said that the district councillors have rejected the three names proposed by the developers and have asked for further suggestions.

The names Ollar Link, Ollar Pass and Six Mile Pass have been proposed by the developer for the road linking Templepatrick Road and Doagh Road in Ballyclare.

The road which has been constructed by Lotus Homes currently accesses three new developments – Ollar Valley, Rushfield and Hansons Hall.

Mayor Billy Webb, Ciaran Murdock and Paul O' Rourke at the official opening of the new Ballyclare relief road.

Last month, a report presented to the council’s Operations Committee indicated that the developer is keen to retain the “connection” to the Sixmile River which was known originally as Ollar.

The first phase of Ballyclare’s long-awaited relief road was officially opened in December.

Lotus Homes pledged to deliver the first phase of the scheme, which runs for 800 metres when progressing plans for 209 new family homes in the town.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) has consulted with the borough council on an application received for the development of a major urban extension in Ballyclare including the northern section of the relief road.

It is to be located at lands adjacent to the north-west of Ballyclare extending from Rashee Road close to junction with Cogry Road continuing across to the north of Ross Avenue/Clare Heights and north and west of Ballyclare Rugby Club to the north of Doagh Road.

The proposed housing development will consist of 699 dwellings of eight apartments, 92 terraced, 440 semi-detached and 159 detached houses.

Council officers have advised that while the local authority has been consulted on the proposed development, there is no obligation to provide a corporate view.

Ald Girvan commented: “I am happy to move forward with the second part of the extension of the road.”

This view was seconded by Macedon DUP Cllr Victor Robinson.