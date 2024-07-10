Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local councils from across Northern Ireland have met in Ballycastle to discuss the problem of dog fouling and fly tipping.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, joined representatives from Causeway Coast and Glens Council and other local authorities at the recent Northern Ireland Environmental Quality Forum.

The forum gives an opportunity to discuss ways to enforce environmental regulations and help deal with the problem of dog fouling as well as fly tipping.

This conference also explored how Councils can best engage with education and awareness programmes, with the aim of reducing incidences of dog fouling, littering and fly tipping.

The Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan meets with Ben Callan, Council Environmental Warden, for the NI Environmental Quality Forum held in Ballycastle. Also pictured are members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council's Environmental staff. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The Mayor said: “Causeway Coast and Glens is known to be one of the most picturesque areas in Northern Ireland and it is important that both locals and visitors respect out beautiful countryside and dispose of their litter, in whatever form, in the correct manner.