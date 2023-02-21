The first climate platform of its kind, the Class of 2022/23 were selected in November, and they are already well on their way to making a lasting, positive contribution to Northern Ireland’s future.
The group have participated in various workshops that have helped them to hone their skills to effect positive environmental change.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two participants selected hail from Tyrone.
Una Barret, aged 25, from Eglish works at Felix O’Hare & Co, where she researches carbon reduction strategies in construction to accelerate the sector’s transition to net zero.
Una plans to use her learnings from the programme to help with her research whilst also using the workshops to participate in meaningful youth-led cross-sectorial discussions in tackling climate crisis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emma Denton, aged 23, from Omagh works as a Biodiversity Officer with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, plans to use her learnings from the programme to create new projects, inform policy and organise campaigns in the area to help rewild and promote the natural world.
The Class of 2022/23 began training in December and have already completed workshops focusing on finance, social impact and policy, with workshops in performance, leadership and influencing to be completed between now and March.
Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and additional corporate sponsors including Pacem, Pinsent Masons and Danske Bank, the programme is the first of its kind in the UK and draws on an international 30 Under 30 initiative introduced by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has the ambition for the programme to continue year-on-year, extending the opportunity to more young people who can make a difference, and creating an inspiring alumni of environmental leaders.
Jenna Potter, Environmental Leadership Project Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “Tackling climate change requires an ongoing and collaborative effort, drawing on the perspectives, skills and experiences of a multitude of people, from researchers to financiers to engineers, and that is why we are proud to introduce our 30 Under 30 programme."