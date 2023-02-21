The ‘30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers’ programme has been designed by environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to engage and utilise the passions and strengths of our young people, as we look to combat climate change.

The first climate platform of its kind, the Class of 2022/23 were selected in November, and they are already well on their way to making a lasting, positive contribution to Northern Ireland’s future.

The group have participated in various workshops that have helped them to hone their skills to effect positive environmental change.

Two participants selected hail from Tyrone.

Una Barret.

Una Barret, aged 25, from Eglish works at Felix O’Hare & Co, where she researches carbon reduction strategies in construction to accelerate the sector’s transition to net zero.

Una plans to use her learnings from the programme to help with her research whilst also using the workshops to participate in meaningful youth-led cross-sectorial discussions in tackling climate crisis.

Emma Denton, aged 23, from Omagh works as a Biodiversity Officer with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, plans to use her learnings from the programme to create new projects, inform policy and organise campaigns in the area to help rewild and promote the natural world.

The Class of 2022/23 began training in December and have already completed workshops focusing on finance, social impact and policy, with workshops in performance, leadership and influencing to be completed between now and March.

Emma Denton.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and additional corporate sponsors including Pacem, Pinsent Masons and Danske Bank, the programme is the first of its kind in the UK and draws on an international 30 Under 30 initiative introduced by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE).

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has the ambition for the programme to continue year-on-year, extending the opportunity to more young people who can make a difference, and creating an inspiring alumni of environmental leaders.