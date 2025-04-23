Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Crex-crex’ – it’s the unmistakable call of the corncrake and it’s just been heard on Rathlin Island.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPB NI said it was “delighted to announce that the unmistakable ‘crex-crex’ call” had been heard, marking the seasonal return of this rare and elusive bird.

Corncrakes, once widespread across Northern Ireland, faced extinction in the 1990s partly due to changes in agricultural practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their gradual comeback is the result of over a decade of dedicated work through RSPB NI’s “Giving Corncrake a Home” project, which helped re-establish the species on Rathlin Island in 2014.

A Corncrake Crex crex, adult wing stretching in grassland, Isle of Tiree, Scotland. CREDIT JOHN BOWLER

The project brings together landowners, farmers, and over 45 volunteers to create and maintain the habitats Corncrakes need to breed. Each winter, volunteers carefully dig up nettle rhizomes from various sites across Northern Ireland. These are cleaned, transported, and replanted on Rathlin to ensure the birds have suitable cover when they arrive in spring.

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Rathlin Reserves Warden, said: “The return of the Corncrake to Rathlin Island each year is a celebration. It shows that conservation works, and with persistence and community support, we can make a real difference for nature.

"This red-listed species depends on the habitats we’ve created, and it’s heartening to see those efforts paying off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Robinson, Volunteer Coordinator for RSPB NI, added: “We’re so grateful to the volunteers, farmers and landowners who support this work year after year. Without them, the future for the Corncrake in Northern Ireland would look very different.”

Nettles being replanted on Rathlin Island in March 2025. Credit Christopher Curran

The charity has been working in Northern Ireland for 60 years, to find out more about the project, or to become a member, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/northern-ireland

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.