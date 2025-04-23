'Crex-crex' the sound of the elusive corncrake has been heard on Rathlin Island
RSPB NI said it was “delighted to announce that the unmistakable ‘crex-crex’ call” had been heard, marking the seasonal return of this rare and elusive bird.
Corncrakes, once widespread across Northern Ireland, faced extinction in the 1990s partly due to changes in agricultural practices.
Their gradual comeback is the result of over a decade of dedicated work through RSPB NI’s “Giving Corncrake a Home” project, which helped re-establish the species on Rathlin Island in 2014.
The project brings together landowners, farmers, and over 45 volunteers to create and maintain the habitats Corncrakes need to breed. Each winter, volunteers carefully dig up nettle rhizomes from various sites across Northern Ireland. These are cleaned, transported, and replanted on Rathlin to ensure the birds have suitable cover when they arrive in spring.
Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Rathlin Reserves Warden, said: “The return of the Corncrake to Rathlin Island each year is a celebration. It shows that conservation works, and with persistence and community support, we can make a real difference for nature.
"This red-listed species depends on the habitats we’ve created, and it’s heartening to see those efforts paying off.”
Fiona Robinson, Volunteer Coordinator for RSPB NI, added: “We’re so grateful to the volunteers, farmers and landowners who support this work year after year. Without them, the future for the Corncrake in Northern Ireland would look very different.”
