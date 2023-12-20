Register
BREAKING

‘Crisis in Lough Neagh’ must be given high priority by new Executive - McGlone

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has said the crisis in Lough Neagh must be addressed as a high priority by any new Executive.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr McGlone was speaking after he and colleagues met with DAERA to discuss the department’s Steering Group response to the Blue Green Algae blooms.

He said: “The meeting we had with DAERA was to receive an update on the response of the department’s Steering Group on Lough Neagh.

“During the meeting we raised issues of concern around fish stocks and the sustainability of the eel fishery, biodiversity, and restricting the spread of zebra mussels.

Most Popular
An aerial picture showing the blue-green algae in the water in the north west corner on the Lough. Credit: Lough Neagh RescueAn aerial picture showing the blue-green algae in the water in the north west corner on the Lough. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue
An aerial picture showing the blue-green algae in the water in the north west corner on the Lough. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue

“The department have advised that they would have a report with 113 recommendation on moving forward and that report would be ready by beginning of February 2024.

“They have said that some of the decisions that may need to be considered by an incoming Executive include: prioritising investment in the wastewater treatment works that impact on Lough Neagh, upgrading domestic wastewater treatment systems, reducing or eliminating the use of chemical phosphorus fertiliser on grassland, development of a fertiliser database, consultation on an updated Nutrient Action Programme, nature based interventions, potential NI land use strategy, establishment of a Water Forum and regulation.

Read More
SDLP representatives call for urgent response to Lough Neagh crisis

“We look forward to seeing the details of those recommendations and a new Executive acting promptly on the recommendations. Those proposals will be dependent on the necessary funding and it will be for an incoming Executive to allocate that finance.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: National WorldMid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: National World
Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: National World

“It will also be the responsibility of Executive parties to address the failure of environmental governance behind this crisis. The underlying factor that created the crisis in Lough Neagh this summer has not gone away with the warm summer weather. The excessive levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, mostly from agricultural sources, that caused the recent blue-green algal blooms still remain.

“The SDLP have repeatedly called for an independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland, in line with those already established elsewhere across the islands of Ireland and Britain.

Neagh, but if we are to make progress on Lough Neagh’s recovery, and help ensure it does not happen again, then we need to put in place a robust and fully independent system of environmental governance.”

Related topics:DAERA