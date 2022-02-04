‘Crucial’ restoration programme at ‘one of the last bog areas in Carrickfergus’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and RSBP NI secured DAERA Environment Challenge funding in 2021 to complete the project which has been ongoing throughout January.

And to mark World Wetlands Day (February 2) the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey and Gregory Woulahan, RSBP head of operations and land, joined staff on site to see progress.

Cllr McCaughey said: “Understanding that peatland is essential to local and regional carbon storage targets, as well as rare and valuable habitat for biodiversity and conservation priorities.

From left, Gregory Woulahan and Darren Houston, RSPBNI; Claire Duddy, council; the Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey; Paul Trimble, RSPB; Alison Diver council, Claire Barnett and Gareth Bareham, RSPBNI.

“Council realised this small site could be environmentally significant. We are pleased to be working in partnership with RSPB NI thanks to financial support from DAERA on this project. Works carried out on site include conifer and gorse removal, mowing and rush control, ditch blocking and hedgerow restoration, spoil removal, invasive species management and additional ecological surveys.

“Peatlands are terrestrial wetland ecosystems in which waterlogged conditions prevent plant material from fully decomposing and peatland such as Keeran Moss has been accumulating since the last ice age, around 12,000 years ago.

“Peatlands cover only about 3% of the earth’s land but they store huge amounts of carbon - twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests. Around 25% of Northern Ireland is covered by peat, but it is estimated that around 86% of this is in a degraded state. Due to lack of awareness of the importance of peatlands many sites have been overexploited, damaged by drainage, and mined for fuel. It is crucially important we conserve this important habitat and encourage other land owners to do so.”

The RSPB’s Gregory Woulahan explained how the partnership approach to the area was proving beneficial.

He said: “RSPB NI completed a Conservation Action Plan for the Garron Plateau in Mid and East Antrim and NI Water delivered extensive peatland restoration works as part of the Co-operation Across Borders for Biodiversity (CABB) project. CABB is funded through INTERREG VA which is delivered locally by the Special EU Programmes Body. We are really delighted to be working in partnership with the council on Keeran Moss another important peatland site.

“Initial surveys at Keeran Moss indicate a range of rare and threatened species including snipe, grasshopper warbler, willow warbler, redpoll, and reed bunting. Restoration works will ensure the peatland is restored and protected so that it could provide a home for other priority species such as hen harrier, curlew, lapwing, and dragonflies in the future.”

World Wetlands Day is a campaign to promote the importance of wetlands globally.

Gregory added: “A call to take action for wetlands is the focus of the 2022 campaign. It’s an appeal to invest financial, human and political capital to save the world’s wetlands from disappearing and to restore those we have degraded. A fitting day to visit this important local wetland site.”

The progress has been welcomed locally too. One resident said: “As a resident in the Loughmourne area of Carrickfergus, I am delighted with the initiative to regenerate the habitat of the Keeran Moss.

“I welcome this regeneration project to protect the flora, fauna and bird life from further damage in one of the last bog areas in Carrickfergus.

“It has been particularly beneficial to me during the pandemic to watch and listen to the resident and migrant birds on my daily walk, such as buzzards, stone chats, grasshopper warblers, goldfinches as well as seeing hares grazing in the fields nearby.