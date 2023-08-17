Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has successfully completed a major project in Cushendall as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop at the newly upgraded coastal path in Cushendall. Credit CCGBC

The scheme, part funded by Council, involved an upgrade to the beach paths in the Limerick Point and Legge Green areas of the village, creation of a wildflower meadow, new bins, new directional signage, refurbishment of seating and picnic areas and new life-saving equipment.

A number of villages across Causeway Coast and Glens are set to benefit from over £2.6m of investment which has been secured through the programme, which is run in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

(L-R) Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, Garry Cardwell, Funding Support Officer; Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities; Nigel McFadden, Project Coordinator, Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities and Julienne Elliott, Project Sponsor. Credit CCGBC

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: "The new and upgraded facilities along the Cushendall path will encourage residents to get outside for daily exercise and the new directional signage will encourage visitors to venture into the village and avail of the retail offering, providing a welcome boost to the village economy.

“I am very grateful to all the Departments involved in providing this funding and to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”