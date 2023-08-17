Cushendall coastal path reaps benefits of Small Settlements Regeneration Programme
The scheme, part funded by Council, involved an upgrade to the beach paths in the Limerick Point and Legge Green areas of the village, creation of a wildflower meadow, new bins, new directional signage, refurbishment of seating and picnic areas and new life-saving equipment.
A number of villages across Causeway Coast and Glens are set to benefit from over £2.6m of investment which has been secured through the programme, which is run in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).
The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: "The new and upgraded facilities along the Cushendall path will encourage residents to get outside for daily exercise and the new directional signage will encourage visitors to venture into the village and avail of the retail offering, providing a welcome boost to the village economy.
“I am very grateful to all the Departments involved in providing this funding and to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”
Under this funding programme, projects are also underway in Armoy, Burnfoot, Bushmills, Dernaflaw, Dervock, Drumsurn, Dungiven, Garvagh, Gortnaghey, Greysteel, Kilrea, Magilligan, Mosside and Rasharkin to create new and enhanced facilities. These will be completed by the end of March, 2024.