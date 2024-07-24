DAERA Minister visits Lough Neagh following launch of action plan
The 37-point report and action plan, which paves the way forward for improved water quality and reduced blue green algae, was approved by the Executive and published by the Minister last week.
Speaking during his visit to Lough Neagh, Minister Muir said: “I’m delighted to be here today to meet with stakeholders following the approval and publication of my 37-point report and action plan to improve water quality of the lough, our waterways and to tackle the issue of blue green algae.
“We don’t have any more time to waste, we need to take immediate action and I am committed to work at pace to deliver upon these actions but I cannot do it alone. We need to take collective action and working in partnership across government, with stakeholders, the agriculture sector and the public is fundamental to implement the 37 actions.
“I firmly believe that the actions proposed in this report will help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards which support biodiversity and nature recovery in a living and productive landscape. The issues we are faced with are complex, but I will not shy away from the challenges ahead.
“Many of the actions in the report are already underway and the remaining will be taken forward as soon as possible, however significant investment in both the short and longer term is required and I will continue to work closely with executive colleagues and bid for further funding.”
The launch of an action plan to tackle the blue-green algae problem will be welcomed across the Causeway Coast and Glens area following beach closures last summer due to the algae appearing in north coast bathing waters.
Earlier this month, the blue-green algae was detected once again in the Causeway Coast area when the local council alerted the public to an occurrence of the algae in waters around the Portna area of Kilrea.