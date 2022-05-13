Date announced for opening of new £1m household recycling centre at Sullatober

The centre is more than double the size of the existing facility to cater for some 40,000 residents.
Located directly opposite the current recycling site, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says the new HRC will help divert over 1,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year.
It will also result in more efficient waste compaction and haulage, with new material streams for recycling and a reduction in carbon emissions.
During construction work, residents who normally used the Carrick facility were asked to travel to Larne South HRC, Islandmagee
In an update today (Friday), Mid and East Antrim Council advised: “You do not have to book online to gain access to the site.
“Also, from Monday 16 May, Larne South HRC will revert back to its original operation days of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (9am – 7pm) and Saturday (9am-6pm) and online booking will no longer be required.
“Thank you once again for your patience during the construction of the new site.”