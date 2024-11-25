Research on the demand for social and affordable housing in a Causeway Coast village is now being conducted by the Housing Executive – with just a few days until the deadline.

Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in Dervock before Friday November 29, by calling 028 9598 2502 or emailing [email protected].

An online form has also been made available and can be accessed by visiting ‘The Housing Executive – New Homes in Rural Areas’ page on nihe.gov.uk.

Housing Executive staff are very keen to engage with any potential residents who would like more information.

Working hard to conduct research into local demand for social and affordable homes in Dervock is Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer and Ann McCaw, Housing Executive Patch Manager, Ballymoney. To register interest visit nihe.gov.uk, call 028 9598 2502 or email [email protected] before Friday November 29, 2024. CREDIT NIHE

Pamela Johnston, Rural and Regeneration Manager at the Housing Executive, explained: “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people to find out more about housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s local Area Manager, is also urging local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

He said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to get in touch."