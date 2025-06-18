The Department for Infrastructure is to review the grass cutting schedule in an area of Glengormley following concerns raised by a local business.

Paulette Ferguson, owner of Petite Feet Day Nursery on Church Road, described how a green space between the premises and Glebe Road West has become so overgrown with grass and weeds that it was attracting rodents.

“It’s now up to about five foot tall in some places and we’ve had mice coming out of there, people have been letting their dogs foul in it – it’s becoming a health and safety issue,” she said.

“Not a day goes by when a parent doesn’t say to me about how much of an eyesore it has become. I understand that there are environmental reasons for letting the grass grow, but there’s a place for that – not at the bottom of the street where children play. We’ve had to stop our walks to the park for the kids.”

The overgrown grass and weeds between Church Road and Glebe Road West. Photo: Paulette Ferguson

Paulette added: "Families rely on us, but businesses are not given any thought at all. We are getting hammered for rates – we have another premises at Mayfield and we pay £15,000 in rates between the two, but we have to sort out our own services like getting the bins emptied, or a salt bin in winter.

"We would expect the street to be safe, so grass cutting should be a bare minimum.”

Commenting on the issue, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council indicated the land is under the ownership and maintenance of the Department for Infrastructure.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department is responsible for the maintenance of the public road network and annually cuts about 45,000km of grass verges.

"Roadside grass is cut to prevent overgrowth onto footway and carriageway surfaces and obstruction of sightlines and traffic signs.

“We are committed to protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity when managing roadside verges, and our grass cutting policy was amended in 2022 to reflect that. We aim to maintain the right balance between road safety and verge maintenance while achieving a greater focus on environmental protection.

“In consideration of the issues raised, the Department will review the cutting schedule in this area.”

