Councillor Tanya Stirling visited each of Council’s seven District Electoral Areas on Thursday, February 6 to plant the native oak trees, which will now serve as a lasting reminder of Queen Elizabeth II for future generations.

Speaking after the event, Deputy Mayor Councillor Stirling said: "I am so proud to attend tree planting ceremonies across the Borough in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am delighted that Council has honoured the late Queen in this way with commemorative trees, following on from the planting initiative in 2022, which saw 14,000 new trees planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“We now have these special areas throughout the Borough as a living reminder of Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting the significant role she played in many people’s lives during her seventy year reign.”

1 . NEWS Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Councillors Russell Watton, Philip Anderson and John Wisener, at the Queen Elizabeth II tree painting at Cloonavin, Coleraine. Photo: CCGBC

2 . NEWS Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Councillor Bill Kennedy and Mr Peter Mackie, DL, representing the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, at the Queen Elizabeth II tree painting in River Park, Armoy. Photo: CCGBC

3 . NEWS Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Councillor Steven Callaghan, Leona Kane, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co. Londonderry, and Damien Guy, Council Estates Supervisor, at the Queen Elizabeth II tree painting at Lower Main Street, Limavady. Photo: CCGBC