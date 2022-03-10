Dog Runs proposal welcomed

Following a proposal last year from DUP councillors Mark Fielding and Alan Robinson, a report was brought before committee which identified new sites at Christie Park, Coleraine; Roe Mill Recreation Grounds, Limavady; St John’s, Portstewart; Quay Road Playing Fields, Ballycastle and Westbay, Portrush.

With two successful dog runs already operational in Ballymoney, officers identified further locations using a number of criteria such as: large enough in which to place a dog run (size 1000m2 to 1500m2) without impacting on other users; not close to residential properties risking noise/nuisance to property owners; easily accessible either by foot or vehicle; extensive opening hours or permanently open to the public; not subject to any by-laws prohibiting walking of dogs and Not part of any AONB, ASSI etc.

Each site will cost approximately £2,000 using chestnut paling fencing which the committee agreed on.

Alderman Fielding said: “It’s good to see the six largest towns in the borough will have dog runs.

“In terms of Portstewart, St John’s Close will be a good location for such a run. It’s a large green and it’s close to the town. West Bay in Portrush is also a good location so I would be in favour of both of those locations. In relation to the fencing, the chestnut fencing would be more environmentally friendly.”

Ald Fielding proposed the report was accepted with Ald Alan Robinson seconding. It will now go to full council on Tuesday, April 5 for ratification.