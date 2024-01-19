Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to implement a ‘dogs on leads order’ between Ballintoy Harbour and Whitepark Bay, which will come into effect on April 1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report was presented to councillors at a meeting of the Environmental Services Committee on January 16.

It follows a decision by the committee in November last year to make a dog control order, requiring dogs to be on leads at all times in the land between Ballintoy Harbour and Whitepark Bay, whether there livestock is present or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the report, any person in charge of a dog is guilty of an offence if, at any time, they do not keep the dog on a lead, unless they have a “reasonable excuse for doing so” or the owner or occupier of the land has given them permission.

The decision to begin enforcement of a 'dogs on leads' order was made at a meeting of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday, January 16. Credit Pixabay

The report explained that in order to enact the order, the council must, where practicable, “place signs summarising the order in conspicuous positions on or near the land in respect of which it applies”. The council is also required to publicise the introduction of new order.

Causeway UUP Alderman Sandra Hunter questioned whether the council needed until April to apply the order, as she felt a March deadline, which would enforce the order before lambing season, might be “doable”.