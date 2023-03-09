Mid Ulster picked up two awards at yesterday's Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrations with Donaghmore winning the Village Award, and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh, receiving a Special Award for Impressive Floral Heritage.

Community and council gardeners from across Northern Ireland were presented with awards , which recognises the work carried out by gardening enthusiasts and council teams in local cities, towns and villages.

The popular horticultural and community awards, which were hosted at The Guildhall, Derry-Londondery, celebrate the work and dedication gardening teams give to create beautiful plant and floral displays, clean up local beauty spots, boost biodiversity, and develop and maintain green areas for people to enjoy.

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic example of community spirit and demonstrates the great achievements that can be made when people come together.

The results of the 2022 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition have been Awarded celebrating horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland. Mid Ulster District Council did extremely well in yesterday’s celebrations with Donaghamore Winning the Village Award and Friels Bar and Restaurant also won a Special Award for Impressive Floral Heritage. L-R: Dr Michael Wardlow, Chairman, Translink; Cllr Martin Kearney, President, NILGA; Sammy Wilson, Donaghmore Horticultural Society; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, NILGA; Aine Herron, Donaghmore Horticultural Society; and Clive Allen, Environment, Social and Governance Manager, Translink.

"As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which recognises and celebrates the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups across Citie, towns and villages, big and small.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, added: “For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the amazing achievements of great team work and partnerships and the success of coming together to take pride in the places where we live and work to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy”.

Celebrating their win as Translink Ulster in Bloom for the Village category, Sammy Wilson and Angela Mullan from Donaghmore Horticultural Society are joined by Cllr Frances Burton (Vice President, NILGA). Representing the dedicated team of community gardeners from Donaghmore in County Tyrone, they were one of winners attending the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards Presentation, which was hosted at The Guildhall, Derry~Londonderry. The event saw cities, towns and villages from across Northern Ireland celebrated for their work creating beautiful plant and floral displays and for delivering council and community-led projects.