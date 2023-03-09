Donaghmore and Swatragh enjoy success at Ulster in Bloom celebrations
Mid Ulster picked up two awards at yesterday's Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrations with Donaghmore winning the Village Award, and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh, receiving a Special Award for Impressive Floral Heritage.
By Stanley Campbell
4 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:38pm
Community and council gardeners from across Northern Ireland were presented with awards , which recognises the work carried out by gardening enthusiasts and council teams in local cities, towns and villages.
The popular horticultural and community awards, which were hosted at The Guildhall, Derry-Londondery, celebrate the work and dedication gardening teams give to create beautiful plant and floral displays, clean up local beauty spots, boost biodiversity, and develop and maintain green areas for people to enjoy.
Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic example of community spirit and demonstrates the great achievements that can be made when people come together.
"As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which recognises and celebrates the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups across Citie, towns and villages, big and small.”
The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).
Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, added: “For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the amazing achievements of great team work and partnerships and the success of coming together to take pride in the places where we live and work to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy”.