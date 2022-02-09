Don’t pay to throw away, re-use carrier bags

Minister Poots had announced in November 2021 his intention to increase the Carrier Bag Levy charge in NI from 5p to 25 from April 1, 2022. In addition to the rise in the Levy and some other minor amendments, the Minister had also announced an extension to the existing pricing threshold, which will see all bags priced at £5 or less subject to the levy, irrespective of the material they are made from.

Minister Poots said: “Since the 5p Carrier Bag Levy was introduced in NI in 2013, it has removed in excess of 1.7 billion bags from circulation, which has helped significantly towards protecting the environment. However, I am aware that a significant number of retailers in NI are selling large volumes of heavy duty bags at a cost of 20 pence or more.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These are now flooding the market and are not being reused, with harmful environmental consequences. The announcement that all retailers will now be required to charge a 25p levy on all bags they dispense with a price not greater than £5 will encourage the reuse of carrier bags, therefore reducing the number of bags in circulation and will go some way towards making Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener place in which to live.”

The Minister continued: “The reinvestment of levy proceeds to environmental projects across NI is benefiting everyone particularly as what is good for the environment is good for the economy in the long term. By continuing to work together we can help meet the New Decade, New Approach commitment on eliminating plastic pollution, this also underpins the draft Green Growth Strategy for Northern Ireland, which my Department is leading on on behalf of the NI Executive.