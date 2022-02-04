Dromore Beekeepers buzzing about meeting

Dr Julia Jones from University College Dublin will be giving a talk on current bee research programmes in Ireland.

Julia’s work incudes researching the relationship between honeybee colony losses and different stress factors in Ireland, such as the prevalence and effects of all major honeybee pathogens, pesticides and changes in climate.

Julia has collected samples from beekeepers across the island of Ireland to inform this research and tested them for major viruses, diseases and parasite resistance.

Come along to hear more about this fascinating research.

Tea and coffee will be served after the talk so please bring your own mug.

For more information, contact Geoff Davidson, Association chairman – 07710589261 or [email protected]