Dromore Beekeepers buzzing about meeting

Dromore Beekeepers Association will be holding their next monthly meeting in Dromore High School on Tuesday February 22 at 7.30pm

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:18 pm

Dr Julia Jones from University College Dublin will be giving a talk on current bee research programmes in Ireland.

Julia’s work incudes researching the relationship between honeybee colony losses and different stress factors in Ireland, such as the prevalence and effects of all major honeybee pathogens, pesticides and changes in climate.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Julia has collected samples from beekeepers across the island of Ireland to inform this research and tested them for major viruses, diseases and parasite resistance.

Come along to hear more about this fascinating research.

Tea and coffee will be served after the talk so please bring your own mug.

For more information, contact Geoff Davidson, Association chairman – 07710589261 or [email protected]

Everyone will be made very welcome.

Ireland