Dromore Street flower bed gets makeover thanks to Tidy group
With the help of local businesses, the green fingered volunteers have transformed the flower bed, with the advice and co-ordination of WF Landscapes.
Tidy Banbridge secretary, Caroline Kirkwood, said: “I would like to thank Dalys Pharmacy, John McCourt Furniture and WF Landscapes for supporting our work.
“Their contribution has made a huge difference to local residents and helps us improve the visitor experience in our beautiful town.”
Pharmacist, Damian Daly, said he was pleased to support the project: “I was delighted to see the volunteering efforts of Tidy Banbridge improve Dromore Street for local residents and business.
“The improvement to this corner of Banbridge can be seen by all those who use this busy road.”
John McCourt added: “I’m a Dromore Street resident, born and bred, and delighted to see this improvement to the local area - a change that was suggested and shaped by local residents.
“This change enhances the area for my business and I’m proud that John McCourt Furniture is supporting the local community.”
Treasurer of Tidy Banbridge, Faye Cameron, said: “In May we held our first litter pick which resulted in a huge community effort to clean our local area.
“We are now beginning to create a brighter Banbridge by identifying particular areas that we can enhance and improve for everyone.
“We have a bunch of amazing volunteers who live and breathe the ethos of Tidy Banbridge. I would like to thank each and every volunteer who turned up to help with the Dromore Street flower bed.
“We removed dead shrubs and planted the deciduous shrub Cornus mid-winter fire which turns bright orange in the winter. To encourage biodiversity, we have included a bird box and bug hotel.”
Tidy Banbridge’s next big community litter pick is Saturday September 14 at 10am, meeting at the Church of Ireland Church Hall.
