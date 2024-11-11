The proposed alterations to a stained glass window at Bovevagh Parish Church, in memory of quad bike crash victim Isaac Roxborough (pic; Design and Access Statement)

Dungiven’s Bovevagh Parish Church has unveiled plans for a stained glass window in memory of local quad bike crash victim, Isaac Roxborough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Eglinton in June, and his funeral was held in the church.

A Listed Building Consent application was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, seeking permission to add a dedication to Isaac to an existing stained glass window in the church vestry room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an accompanying Design and Access Statement, alterations will consist of two inserts; a main insert with the scene of Jesus calming the storm and a small insert dedicated to Isaac below.

“Otherwise, the window will remain exactly as it is And no other changes will be made to the fabric of the window or its design,” the statement said.

“He was a faithful member of the Bovevagh Parish Church and his family wish to dedicate a window in Isaac’s memory.”