Dungiven church submits plans for stained glass window in memory of young parishioner
The 14-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Eglinton in June, and his funeral was held in the church.
A Listed Building Consent application was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, seeking permission to add a dedication to Isaac to an existing stained glass window in the church vestry room.
According to an accompanying Design and Access Statement, alterations will consist of two inserts; a main insert with the scene of Jesus calming the storm and a small insert dedicated to Isaac below.
“Otherwise, the window will remain exactly as it is And no other changes will be made to the fabric of the window or its design,” the statement said.
“He was a faithful member of the Bovevagh Parish Church and his family wish to dedicate a window in Isaac’s memory.”
