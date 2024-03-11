Dunloy Housing Executive tenants delight in £1.4 million thermal upgrade of homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Works carried out to 23 Housing Executive properties in Dunloy, Rasharkin and Ballymoney by Hetherington contractors included bathroom and kitchen refurbishments, rewiring, insulation, roof repairs and replacement of cladding.
Geraldine and Michael Crilly, tenants of 7 McClelland Park for 35 years said: “We couldn’t be happier with the work done in our home. It feels like a new house and looks amazing with the new rendering, roof tiles and doors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Inside we are enjoying our new wet room and spacious kitchen with lots of additional storage units. We have new doors at the front and back and a canopy to keep us dry when
it’s raining. Thank you very much to the Housing Executive. This is the latest in a long line of improvements that have been made to our home and we are very grateful.
“I must say the contractors were excellent and all the work was done very quickly. The roof space was re-insulated and the chimney was removed so now the house holds the heat much better.
“We don’t need the heating on for as long, so we are saving money that way. We love living here and even more so now with all the work that’s been done to the house. It gives us such pride in our home knowing that it is more energy efficient and therefore environmentally friendly.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager, Causeway said: “This scheme has noticeably transformed these properties inside and out. We regularly engage with our tenants across the Causeway area about any scheme work planned and are always happy to meet satisfied clients and hear what they have to say about our services.
“Listening to the feedback from Michael and Geraldine confirms that we are managing and meeting our customer’s expectations. I wish them many more years of happiness in their home. Thank you to our contractors, Hetheringtons for completing this scheme to such a high standard and in such a timely manner.”