Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Works carried out to 23 Housing Executive properties in Dunloy, Rasharkin and Ballymoney by Hetherington contractors included bathroom and kitchen refurbishments, rewiring, insulation, roof repairs and replacement of cladding.

Geraldine and Michael Crilly, tenants of 7 McClelland Park for 35 years said: “We couldn’t be happier with the work done in our home. It feels like a new house and looks amazing with the new rendering, roof tiles and doors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Inside we are enjoying our new wet room and spacious kitchen with lots of additional storage units. We have new doors at the front and back and a canopy to keep us dry when

Housing Executive tenants Michael and Geraldine Crilly (middle) delight in thermal upgrade works completed at their home in McClelland Park, Dunloy with Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager, Joanne White, Housing Executive Patch Manager (far right) and Anthony O’Neill, Hetheringtons Contracts Manager (far left). CREDIT NIHE

it’s raining. Thank you very much to the Housing Executive. This is the latest in a long line of improvements that have been made to our home and we are very grateful.

“I must say the contractors were excellent and all the work was done very quickly. The roof space was re-insulated and the chimney was removed so now the house holds the heat much better.

“We don’t need the heating on for as long, so we are saving money that way. We love living here and even more so now with all the work that’s been done to the house. It gives us such pride in our home knowing that it is more energy efficient and therefore environmentally friendly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager, Causeway said: “This scheme has noticeably transformed these properties inside and out. We regularly engage with our tenants across the Causeway area about any scheme work planned and are always happy to meet satisfied clients and hear what they have to say about our services.

Tenants Michael and Geraldine Crilly are proud to welcome Joanne White, Housing Executive Patch Manager (far right) into the new kitchen of their Dunloy home which benefitted from an extensive Housing Executive thermal upgrade scheme worth £1.4million. CREDIT NIHE