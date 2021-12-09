Dunluce Centre sale motion is rescinded

The motion, which was previously ratified at the Council meeting held on November 2, read: “That Council does not sell to the preferred bidder, but instead repeat the process, go out to the market for a third time with a view to attracting bids which will enhance the town of Portrush and the entire Borough by bringing a year-round experience which can be enjoyed by local families and families visiting the area.”
A new vote was taken on the initial substantive motion: “Accept Mr O’Donnell’s financial bid of £1.21m and his proposal for the development of a Family Entertainment Centre at the Dunluce Centre subject to due legal process being completed for the transfer of title and any legal covenants concerning the development of the site.”
This motion was subsequently carried.
As per normal Council procedures, all decisions are subject to the ‘call-in’ process.