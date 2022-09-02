Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Cllr Margaret Tinsley slammed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd for his decision to proceed with a feasibility study on a ‘proposal to spend thousands of pounds of taxpayers money on a footbridge at the Bannfoot’.

The proposed bridge would cross the River Bann between Charlestown village and Columbkille. The DUP MP said the proposal had been rejected on multiple occasions before, and continued to have no support from the community in Charlestown.

The east side of the River Bann at the Bannfoot as the river runs into Lough Neagh. A proposed feasibility study for a bridge from the east side at Derrytrasna to Columbkille on the west side has been welcomed and opposed by various groups and residents.

John O’Dowd, who is currently the Minister for Infrastructure, announced plans on Tuesday this week (August 30) to have a feasibility study into a new bridge across the Upper Bann at Bannfoot near the shores of Lough Neagh.

There have been calls for a bridge for decades from the Bannfoot close to the village of Charlestown over the River Bann and into Columbkille on the other side of the river. However residents of Charlestown remain vehemently opposed to a bridge.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Mrs Lockhart says residents of the village of Charlestown are opposed to a bridge over the River Bann at the Bannfoot.

Mrs Lockhart said: “This announcement from the Minister beggars belief. People in Charlestown cannot get an MOT to keep their car on the road. They despair at the state of the road infrastructure in the area. Residents would like greater access to public transport. All pressing issues that fall under the responsibility of John O’Dowd as Infrastructure Minister.

“Yet instead of prioritising these issues, and fixing the escalating mess within the Department under his watch, the Minister is instead focusing on feasibility for a bridge that is not wanted by the local community and for which there is absolutely no need. It is a Sinn Fein vanity project, and clearly one that the Minister believes should be paid for by the taxpayer.

“People living at the Bannfoot would much prefer the Minister invest money in addressing deficiencies in their local roads, instead of foisting a bridge upon the community for which there is no local support. This proposal has been rejected before, and must be rejected again.

“John O’Dowd needs to wise up, and spend his time fixing the problems within DfI, not use the Department for self-indulgent projects that only Sinn Fein want.”

Many families are connected along the Lough shore through generations and have to drive long distances to meet due to the lack of infrastructure at the Bannfoot and Columbkille. There has been a campaign also by cyclists who want to cycle around the Lough Neagh shore and regard the building of a bridge as a positive tourist asset.

Minister O’Dowd said on Tuesday: “I am pleased to announce my plans for a study to consider a crossing point at the Bannfoot. In keeping with my Department’s core values this study will explore the potential for connecting people safely, promoting active travel, supporting local communities, and creating opportunities and sustainable living places.”

The study will determine the optimum solution for a crossing of the Upper Bann River between the Columbkille Road and the Bannfoot Road.

Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson welcomed the news of the feasibility report. He said: “A pedestrian bridge where the Upper Bann meets Lough Neagh would not only provide a quick, safe and picturesque crossing and enhance our local cycling network but would also have huge symbolic significance, connecting our people and rural communities along the lougshore.

“The Bannfoot Road and Columbkille Road are only about 50 metres apart but require a 25 minute journey between the two points, but now, we’re finally taking the first steps to bridge this gap, and allow seamless travel.

"I had written to Minister O'Dowd upon his appointment to the Department of Infrastructure earlier this year urging action.