DUP representatives welcome Stranocum planning approval

The two DUP representatives said: “We welcome this decision to grant planning permission for the much-needed lighting at this facility.
“For some time we have been calling on Causeway Council to address the issues relating to this area and we welcome the engagement of the Council’s Director of Leisure in securing this work.
“This new lighting will mean that the MUGA can be used more frequently and is much safer for all the community to use.”
The permission was granted for the installation of six 6m floodlighting columns to illuminate the MUGA. along with three 5.1m pathway lighting columns.