DUP representatives welcome Stranocum planning approval

The two DUP representatives said: “We welcome this decision to grant planning permission for the much-needed lighting at this facility.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For some time we have been calling on Causeway Council to address the issues relating to this area and we welcome the engagement of the Council’s Director of Leisure in securing this work.

“This new lighting will mean that the MUGA can be used more frequently and is much safer for all the community to use.”