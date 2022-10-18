Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Gareth Wilson described the policy as ‘flawed’.

Alderman Wilson made the comments after the Department for Infrastructure Minister Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd announced that roadside verges would be cut less in the interests of biodiversity.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson.

He said: “This is not a positive step forward and it is clear that the Minister is not listening to the views of local people who routinely raise concerns over the safety of rural roads and indeed junctions and are contacting me to see if they can be cut more regularly as grass growth is dangerously hindering sight lines and visibility.”

He said: “Mr O’Dowd makes a comment in his news piece that he’s aware that people voluntarily cut verges and that they should reconsider this work. That’s a bizarre statement when you consider that they do this to improve road safety because the Department’s policy isn’t responsive enough.”

He added: “It is becoming a major safety issue for those out walking and enjoying the countryside when verge grass is so tall that motorists are unable to see suitably on bends if a pedestrian is out walking, this is hugely risky. That should be the signal to cut verge grass more regularly than is currently the case, it is very concerning that the Minister has now decided on a policy to do less cutting rather than more.”

“If the Minister is doing this as he says ‘for the environment’ and not as I suspect, a ‘cost cutting’ exercise, then leaving verges for much longer to be cut only creates a huge confetti shower of rubbish that is then chomped up and scattered over the verges by the cutting machine. Hardly an advert for biodiversity. There is of course plenty of time over the winter to reverse this risk laden decision and I urge Minister O’Dowd to do so.”

The Department said it has a duty to maintain the road network and to cut grass to prevent overgrowth onto footways and carriageways, and to prevent the obstruction of sightlines and traffic signs.

"The new approach increases the Department’s focus on protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity when managing roadside verges and will support the actions needed to comply with the Climate Change Bill passed by the Assembly earlier this year.

"From next year a single swathe will be cut along the verges on the strategic road network twice per year. Other areas that are needed for road safety purposes, such as for sight lines at junctions, will also be cut at least twice each year. A similar approach will be introduced on heavier trafficked rural roads and on lighter trafficked rural roads, one cut will be carried out late in the growing season.”

John O’ Dowd said: “We all have a responsibility to protect the environment and it is something I take very seriously. My Department is responsible for the maintenance of the public road network and annually cuts about 45,000km of grass verges.