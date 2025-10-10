A DUP alderman has urged Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members to reject council’s official consultation response to to DAERA’s draft Climate Action Plan.

The Climate Action Plan seeks to reduce emission across energy, transport, and agriculture sectors, with the aim of cutting Northern Ireland’s annual carbon emissions by an annual average of 33 percent, compared to 1990.

The draft plan said policies will focus on “improving the productivity of the agriculture sector, delivering improvements in environmental sustainability and resilience and supply chain integration”.

“The CCC’s (Climate Change Committee) Path to Net Zero for Northern Ireland assumes a significant reduction in livestock numbers and an associated transition to bioenergy cropping and increased forestry on agricultural land,” the Action Plan stated.

Alderman Fielding urged members to reject an official council response to the plan.

“The reduction in livestock numbers is based on the assumption that the consumption of livestock products in the UK will fall and that this will lead to an equal reduction in Northern Ireland livestock numbers.”

Members were asked to endorse council’s response at September’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, and the proposal was deferred to October’s full council meeting for further deliberation.

At the October council meeting, Alderman Mark Fielding said his party was opposed to “many of the proposals” within the plan, as any policy “must be evidence-led and strike a balance between environmental responsibility and economic sustainability”.

“What was proposed by the [DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir] lacks both clarity and realism,” he added.

“The costs of the Climate Action Plan are estimated at a £1 billion between now and 2027, which is a financial burden on both the public purse and the agricultural industry.

“Farmers are the backbone of rural Northern Ireland and any climate strategy must be environmentally credible, economically viable, and protect the future of family farms. The proposed measures will be of serious concerns to our farmers.

“This is too contentious an issue for the council to be agreeing a corporate response and the best option is for the individual parties to make representations.

“The DUP is submitting a formal response to the consultation, and I propose council notes the consultation, but does not submit a corporate response.”