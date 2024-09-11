SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has branded news of polluted waters across Northern Ireland an environmental catastrophe.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The news that raw sewage has spilled for at least 1711 hours into the River Bann at Articlave, Castlerock and Portstewart bathing waters is stomach churning and nothing short of a disgrace. It is clear that Northern Ireland is in the middle of a crisis that poses serious risk to our environment, our health and the very ability to provide safe drinking water.

“The ongoing failings of NI Water to stop sewage being pumped into our rivers, lakes and seas, threatens public health and safety, and risks the jobs and livelihoods of those businesses that are dependent on our waters for tourism and marine activities.

“As E coli flows into our waters, the potential for illness is very real. I have no doubt that the news that NI Water only monitors a fraction of sewage pipes and that for seven months a year no monitoring at all takes place will be deeply concerning.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter. Credit NI World

“Northern Ireland already boasts the unenviable crown of the world’s 14th least biodiverse country, and the news of our bathing waters suffering from thousands of hours of untreated sewage flowing into them is yet another shocking indictment on the Executive's ability to manage our environment.

“I am calling on the Department of Infrastructure and Department of the Environment to take immediate action and work with NI Water to safeguard public and ecological health before this situation gets any worse.”